Jacksonville Rotary Mother’s Day Geranium Sale Kicks Off

A Jacksonville area service organization is again helping to celebrate Mother’s Day with a touch of spring.

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club has announced the return of its annual Mother’s Day Geranium Sale during the month of April. The sale items are four-inch potted red geraniums and are being sold for $6 each.

Anyone interested in purchasing red geraniums may contact any member of the club to place an order. Club members will deliver purchased geraniums on or after May 10.

Sunrise Rotary Officials say the fun event is one of the club’s fund-raisers, supporting the many programs and service projects that make the community a better place.

Jay Jamison with the Sunrise Rotary says just look for Sunrise Rotarians wearing the “Ask Me About Geraniums” tags, and they will be glad to take your order.

Club members must turn in the money for their orders by Tuesday, April 30, to make sure the flowers are ready for delivery before Mother’s Day.