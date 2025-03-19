Jacksonville Rotary’s Inaugural Spring Tree Sale Is Open

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville is hoping to bring a green canopy back to the area with a new fundraiser.

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville is currently accepting orders for its inaugural Spring Tree Sale. All trees are $35 and stand approximately 3 to 4 feet tall. Donors can also contribute the cost of a tree or trees to the Rotary Green Project to help the club plant trees throughout the Jacksonville community.

Tree selections include: Silver Maple, Redbud, White Fringe Tree, Pagoda Dogwood, White Flowering Dogwood, Tulip Tree, Magnolia Waterlily, Jane Magnolia, Yellowood, and Sassafras.

Trees must be pre-ordered and pre-paid. Online pre-order and pre-payment is preferred through this link. Orders and payments must be received by April 30.

Trees will be available for buyers to pick up on May 10 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Nichols Park (look for signage). If you are unable to pick up your tree(s) on May 10, you can make other arrangements by calling 217.370.4597, 217.883.1155, or email wahlcathy@gmail.com.

