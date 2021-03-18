Jacksonville Rural Fire Protection District Town Halls Scheduled

Morgan County residents who have questions or concerns about the proposed Rural Jacksonville Fire Protection District will be able to find out more information first-hand next week.

The Jacksonville Fire Department has announced town hall meetings have been scheduled in an effort to answer questions and provide information on the proposed district ahead of the April 6th election.

The first informational meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday, March 24th at 7:00 pm at the Jacksonville Community Center at 1309 South Main in Community Park. Due to the occupancy rating and current COVID restrictions, attendance is limited to 75 people.

A second meeting will tentatively be held on Tuesday, March 30th at 7:00 pm at the Community Center. Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills says the March 30th meeting will only be held if it is needed due to the occupancy restrictions.

Residents of rural Morgan County will be asked to decide at the ballot box if the Jacksonville Rural Fire Protection District shall be established.

Proponents of the district say the district would provide for self-governance and reinvestment back into the district of funds aimed at reducing response times and enhancing services for fire protection and adding Emergency Medical services at the paramedic level and technical rescue services.

Opponents say they do not want to see their taxes increased to pay for the district. Sills says a fire protection district would spread the cost of fire services out more evenly and would help lower insurance costs for residents in the county.

The first informational meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday, March 24th at 7:00 pm at the Jacksonville Community Center at 1309 South Main in Community Park.

COVID mandates apply, social distancing must be practiced and masks must be worn.