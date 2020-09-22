Jacksonville Salvation Army Family Store to Permanently Close

The Salvation Army Family Store at 901 West Morton Avenue will close permanently by the end of October. In an announcement released today by Major Charles Pinkston of the Jacksonville Salvation Army, he says the store will hold a liquidation sale until it permanently closes on or before October 31st.

Pinkston also says that all other local Salvation Army activities will continue normally. Pinkston thanked local patrons to the family store and to those who have generously supported the store over the years.

It’s the second thrift store and operation the Salvation Army has closed in the area this month. The 11th Street Salvation Army Center and thrift store in Springfield permanently closed back on September 2nd due to a railroad relocation project.

The Illinois Times reported back in early September that more than 150 Salvation thrift stores were at risk of closure because of the loss of revenue brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.