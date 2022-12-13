Jacksonville Salvation Army Half Way to Goal For 2022 Red Kettle Campaign

The Jacksonville Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is just over halfway to its goal.

With less than 2 weeks left to go in the campaign, the campaign has raised $77,580, as of Monday, of its $150,000 goal. Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says the Jacksonville Community has stepped up to fill the needs for bell ringers, even when a small problem arose two weeks ago when an organization couldn’t fulfill their hours: “The great thing about this community when they know about a need, they come out in force and they certainly help us to fill those spots. Although, we still have spots available everyday [for bell ringing], so if people want to ring even today, they could give us a call and we could find them a location to do so.”

You can also donate virtually to the Red Kettle Campaign using this QR Code.

Individuals, families, clubs and groups are encouraged to sign up to bell ring by going to registertoring.org or by calling 217-245-7124. Clarke is hoping the community will be able to dig deep in the remaining days to ensure the local Salvation Army can continue its annual programs and provide help to those in need.