Jacksonville Salvation Army Makes Final Plea Ahead of Red Kettle Campaign’s End Tuesday

An area service organization is honing in on its fundraising goal.

The Jacksonville Salvation Army is making a final call for donations for this season’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The goal for this season was $150,000, and Jacksonville Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says he is thankful for the support that has come in the last few weeks, however, time is of the essence as they make their final push.

“We’re honing in on the last few days of the kettle season which ends next Tuesday, January 31st. So we still have a little ways to go, almost eight thousand dollars. But we believe the people of the community are really going to support this and help us to meet that goal and we are just so glad the people continue to support the mission of the Salvation Army throughout the year.”

As of the beginning of last week, the Jacksonville Salvation Army was nearly $25,000 shy of its campaign goal and since then the total need has been whittled down to just under $7,900.

Clarke says every dollar donated is used to sustain 20 distinct year-round programs and services including food and clothing, shelter, disaster relief, utility and rent assistance, employment services, holiday, back-to-school assistance, and summer camp for children.

“So people can get it in the mail postmarked by the 31st, or if they want to drop it off at the Salvation Army we will be open all day Monday and Tuesday so people can drop off checks or any type of donations. People could even go over the weekend and donate on our website by credit card if they like.”

To make a donation, you can go to JacksonvilleSalvationArmy.org, call the citadel at 217-245-7124, or drop it off or mail it to the Jacksonville Salvation Army, 331 W Douglas Ave, Jacksonville, IL 62650.