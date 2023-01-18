Jacksonville Salvation Army Makes Last Plea as Red Kettle Campaign Nears Deadline

The Jacksonville Salvation Army is making a final plea for donations before the Red Kettle campaign comes to a close.

Captain Chris Clarke says the Jacksonville Salvation Army is very thankful for those who have already contributed to the campaign, but the need is still great.

He says they need to raise nearly $25,000 to reach this year’s Red Kettle Christmas Campaign goal in order to continue to fully provide services to those in need in the Jacksonville area.

“The total goal is $150,000 and that’s a big part of our annual budget. That’s what helps us to provide the many services that we are providing including our free meal programs and our free client choice food pantry.

Offering shelter and clothing assistance and personal care needs, and the twenty-some services we provide throughout the year to people in need. That can certainly affect how we perform those and the number of services that we can provide.”

Clarke says other services that could be hampered if the goal is not met include disaster relief, utility and rent assistance, employment services, holiday, back-to-school assistance, and summer camp for children.

The deadline for the campaign is Tuesday, January 31st. Clarke says anyone who is able to give and do so a number of different ways.

Donations can be made online by visiting JacksonvilleSalvationArmy.org, by calling the citadel at 217-245-7124, or by mailing or dropping off a check at the citadel located at 331 West Douglas Avenue in Jacksonville.

Checks should be made out to the Salvation Army.