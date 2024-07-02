Jacksonville Salvation Army Moving In To New Location This Week

The Jacksonville Salvation Army is temporarily shut down as it moves to a new location.

The citadel is moving from its current location at 331 West Douglas Avenue to its new location at 1124 Wall Street during the shortened holiday week.

Major Chris Clarke says that the staff and volunteers are spending the week getting moved and set up at the new address: “It is a short holiday week. With holidays, our employees were already going to have Thursday and Friday off. It’s giving us these 3 days to move things over and get our pantry, and dining hall, and offices set up so we can open on [Monday], July 8th at our new location at 1124 Wall Street. [If people are needing services], there is always the Prairieland United Way hotline. They are up-to-date with how to get ahold of everybody and what services are available at any given time. If people are trying to get ahold of us – unfortunately, our phones are not working at either location. We have those set up for a company to come in and run phone lines. People have been contacting us through Facebook, and that’s about the only means currently. At the new location, our hours will be 9AM-4PM for our office throughout the week. Then, our Client’s Choice Food Pantry from 9AM-12PM during the mornings, and if there is anybody who can’t make it in the mornings due to work or school, they can always make an appointment. That’s the same thing with any social services, like emergency-type needs – we are going to ask if people, if they can, to come in the afternoon if that’s not an option. We’re always available to make appointments to work around people’s work and school schedules.”

Clarke says there are also volunteer hours available during their hours of operation. For those wishing to volunteer or have questions this week while the move is taking place, search out The Salvation Army Jacksonville IL Center of Hope & Donation Center on Facebook.