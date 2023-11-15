Jacksonville Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Off to Slow Start; Angel Tree Applications End Saturday

The Jacksonville Salvation Army’s holiday fundraising campaigns are off to a sluggish start.

In a report released by Captain Chris Clarke yesterday afternoon, he says that only 14% of available volunteer time slots at red kettles have been filled so far for the holiday season, leaving many kettles unmanned.

The Salvation Army is urging anyone who has the ability to ring the bell to sign up by calling The Salvation Army at 217-245-7124 or by registering online at registertoring.com. Currently there is still over 4,000 available hours of bell ringing which runs now until Dec. 24th. Bell ringing locations include: HyVee, Midlands, Walmart, JcPenny, both Walgreens, Buchheits, Bealls, & Ace Hardware. Of the remaining 4,042 availible hours of bellringing this season currently only 548 are reserved by volunteers.

They are hoping to raise $185,000 this holiday season, to fund nearly 50% of the organizations annual programs. Currently, just over $13,500 has been raised so far.

Time is also running out for needy families to sign up for the Angel Tree. Space is limited and filling up fast. Low income Morgan County Residents with children 17 & under can apply at saangeltree.org. The deadline to sign up is Saturday.

For more information about either program, to donate, or to volunteer, call the citadel at 217-245-7124.