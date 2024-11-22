Jacksonville Salvation Army Seeking $25K to Start Children’s Food Program

The Salvation Army of Jacksonville says it needs to raise a $25,000 match as the final step to accept an approved grant that would provide over $445,000 in funding over five years for new food programs for Jacksonville kids.

The five-year tiered grant from the Thomas Lyle Williams Trust Fund would award $125,000 in its first year. Jacksonville Salvation Army Major Chris Clarke says they would like to start the new children’s food program as early as next year.

The Jacksonville Healthy Communities Food and Nutrition work group had identified a need in Jacksonville for additional nutritional support for kids especially during summer months and on the weekends during the school year when they are not receiving school meals.

The grant requires a minimum 25% match of the first year’s allocation be raised locally. This means The Salvation Army of Jacksonville will need to raise at least $25,000 to get started.

Currently, there are no summertime meal or food options primarily serve children in the area.

The new program will also need additional community volunteers. Churches, service groups and businesses are invited to begin signing up for volunteer opportunities.

Monday through Wednesday, volunteers will be utilized to accumulate, organize and prepare for Thursday’s bag assembly. Friday’s staff will deliver the bags to area schools to be distributed to children at the end of the day on Friday.

Children will receive a bag of food each Friday containing enough food for two breakfasts, two lunches & two snacks.

Businesses, organizations and individuals who would like to be a sponsor or be a matching donor can mail donations to the Salvation Army. Donations can also be made online at salvationarmymorgancounty.org

For more information please contact Major Chris Clarke at 217-245-7124 or chris.clarke@usc.salvationarmy.org