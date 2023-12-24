Jacksonville Salvation Army Well Short of Goal Heading Into Final Day of Red Kettle Campaign

The Jacksonville Salvation Army is well short of its goal for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

According to Major Chris Clarke, the campaign is currently short $74,000 of its goal of $185,000 for the annual campaign. Clarke is asking for the public’s assistance to meet the goal. He says the funds raised from the annual campaign makes up nearly half of the Jacksonville Salvation Army’s annual budget.

Clarke says that donations at the red kettles have gone well but the campaign has a seen a significant drop off in contributions from mail-in donations, online donations, and donations from retirement accounts.

Clarke says that the money raised here, stays here: “The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness. The Salvation Army is so grateful and every dollar helps. The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in Morgan County. This means we can provide a warm bed for someone experiencing homelessness, more than 16,000 meals each year to those who are hungry, distribute 800,000 pounds of food through our Client Choice Food Pantry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”

If you’d like to help, the Jacksonville Salvation Army provides four easy ways to do so:

* Give online by at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/jacksonville

* Mail a check to The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave Jacksonville IL 62650

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any other Salvation Army programs, call (217) 245-7124.