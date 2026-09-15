Jacksonville School Bd Mtg Planned

By Benjamin Cox on September 15, 2026 at 9:58am

The Jacksonville School District 117 Board of Education will meet Wednesday night with several financial and personnel matters on the agenda.

The district will hold a public hearing at 6 PM on its proposed fiscal year 2027 budget. The board is then scheduled to consider formally adopting that budget during its regular meeting.

The board will also receive an update on the district’s state funding and the Vision 117 Phase Four project, including discussion of the Murrayville-Woodson attendance boundary change.

The board is scheduled to receive reports on fall i-Ready and IXL assessment data, enrollment and certified staff vacancies.

The board will also consider new agreements involving bus drivers and monitors, including an attendance bonus for the 2026-27 school year and summer route pay. Another agreement would provide an extra-duty stipend for a speech-language pathologist handling an increased caseload due to a department vacancy.

The meeting is Wednesday at the Jacksonville School District 117 administrative offices at 211 West State Street. The budget hearing begins at 6 PM, followed by the regular board meeting scheduled for directly after the adjournment of the public hearing.