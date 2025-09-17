Jacksonville School Board mtg

By Gary Scott on September 17, 2025 at 6:00am

The Jacksonville school district 117 fiscal year 2026 budget will be offered to the public tonight.

There will be a public hearing at 6 tonight in which members of the public can offer comments about the document.

The board will be asked to approve the budget during the meeting that follows.

Board members will be asked to approve a raise for the technology department, and raises for Washington Principal Mary Camerer, and Lincoln Principal Sue Lovdahl.

The board will consider a school maintenance grant application for the JHS Theatre Lighting Project.

And, members will seek proposals for two school buses and a wheelchair bus. All three vehicles are used.

The meeting, and the public hearing on the budget will begin at 6 in the board room on West State.