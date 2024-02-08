Jacksonville School District 117 Parents Being Asked to Complete 5Essentials Survey

Jacksonville School District 117 parents are being asked to complete a survey to help the district to better provide services to students and work collaboratively between parents and teachers.

Jacksonville Middle School Principal Celeste Lashmett explains the need for parents to complete the 5Essentials survey: “We will again be participating in the 5Essentials parent, student, and staff survey. This is valuable information that we use each year to reflect and create a plan to grow as a school [district]. We ask that you please take a few minutes to complete this survey.”

Students at the middle school and upper grade school levels will be given the opportunity to complete the survey at the end of this month. Parents can call their child’s school and choose to have them opt out of taking the survey.