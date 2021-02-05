Jacksonville School Staff Getting Shots Today

By Gary Scott on February 5, 2021 at 11:15am

The Morgan County health department is administering COVID vaccinations at Jacksonville High School today.

The school district is using the teacher in-service day for the shots.

Morgan County Health Department director Dale Bainter says getting shots in the schools is important.

He says this provides an added layer of protection for students and their families.

He has no concerns about a second vaccination begin delayed. Bainter says the state has been very good about providing the 2nd dose allocations.

Bainter is “guestimating” that the dosage for the general population will begin late March or early April.

He says most of the side effects from the shots have provided a minor inconvenience, such as arm soreness at the spot of the vaccination.

He urges all to mask up, and stay separated this weekend at any Super Bowl parties.