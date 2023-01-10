Jacksonville Sears Hometown Store Closing

A store name that’s been in Jacksonville for years will be closing its doors.

The Journal Courier reports that Sears Hometown Store in Jacksonville, located in Lincoln Square, will be going out of business. Often confused with the larger Sears, Roebuck stores; the Hometown stores mainly operated as a hardware-style store that focused on home, lawn, and garden equipment.

Sears Hometown announced last month that it was intending to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Then, late last month, the company announced it was going to be closing all 115 of its remaining stores. The Jacksonville location was one of 4 left in the state.

Co-owner of the Jacksonville store Chris Jacques told the Journal Courier that he doesn’t yet have a timetable on when the store will close.

The company has said in a press release last month that supply chain disruptions and inflation were part of the reason for the closures. The company is currently liquidating all assets with discounts on merchandise and selling of store fixtures. Tiger Capital Group is handling the liquidation of the company’s over $40 million in inventory across 36 states.