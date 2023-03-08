Jacksonville Shopko Optical to Close

By Jeremy Coumbes on March 8, 2023 at 11:29am

A Jacksonville eye care center is closing its doors for good.

Shopko Optical located at 1705 West Morton Avenue has announced its closure after being a stand-alone business for nearly three years.

The eye care center opened in November of 2019 after the Shopko department store closed in the wake of the retail corporation’s bankruptcy filing earlier that year.

Shopko spokesperson Erin Milbrath told the Journal-Courier the company had hoped to keep the Jacksonville office open, but after gauging the business and patient demand in the area, the difficult decision was made to close.

Shopko Optical’s last day of operation in Jacksonville will be next Friday, March, 17th.