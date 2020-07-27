Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab Confirms Outbreak of COVID-19

A Jacksonville long-term care facility has confirmed a smaller outbreak of COVID-19. Ken Hunter, a representative of Caryl Communications for Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab, in email communication this weekend confirmed that 3 residents have tested positive for the virus.

An outbreak is defined as 2 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents with onset in a 14 day period by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC.

Hunter says that all of the residents and staff were tested on Tuesday last week and the facility was notified of the positive cases on Friday. Hunter says the residents are currently in isolation and recovering at the facility. Hunter says that one contracted therapist was diagnosed prior to the testing and continues to quarantine off-site.

Hunter says that the facility has been in full cooperation with the state and local health departments and continue to monitor residents and staff of further cases. He says that the facility continues to provide updates to family contacts of the situation and if more cases occur. The updates can be found on their recorded hotline Monday through Friday at 217-875-1973.

Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab is the second long-term care facility in Jacksonville to acknowledge an outbreak. Aperion Care reported a 64-case outbreak back on June 11th. The outbreak at Aperion resulted in 4 deaths.