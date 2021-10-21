Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehab Promote Two Executives

A Jacksonville long-term care facility is seeing two promotions in its executives.

Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehab named Stephanie Smith as its new executive director yesterday. Smith was promoted to executive director from being the Director of Business Development.

According to the Journal Courier, Smith joined Jacksonville Skilled Nursing in 2019 as Director of Staff Development. She has been in nursing since 2002. Smith is a longtime Perry resident and a graduate of John Wood Community College in Quincy, from which she received her LPN certification.

Smith replaces Sawyer Zaerr as executive director. Zaerr has been promoted to Regional Director of Operations for Crest Healthcare Consulting, which owns and operates Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab. Zaerr was named executive director to Jacksonville Skilled Nursing in November of last year. She joined the facility in September of last year. Before joining Jacksonville, Zaerr served as executive director of Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Virden.

Zaerr will work out of Crest’s offices in Pittsfield.