Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehab Sets Up Community Holiday Light Display

A local long-term care facility is attempting to brighten the holiday season after dark times. Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation has created a holiday light display on its grounds for the community to drive through and see.

The facility has set up thousands of lights on the grounds located at 1517 West Walnut Street. The holiday light display is an extension of the facility’s Healthcare Heroes Initiative that was started over the summer, where several activities were set up to show appreciation for the facility’s caregivers and those in the community who are working to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Sawyer Zaerr, Administrator of Jacksonville Skilled Nursing, said in a press release that given the challenges everyone has faced this year, she hopes the display and the holiday season are welcoming to everyone. Zaerr says by getting residents, employees, and the community involved in the project, it has helped build excitement and joy during such sad and dark times. The facility was hit early on in the pandemic by a large outbreak. Zaerr and the Skilled Nursing facility hopes that the bright lights shines a light on the most important part of the holiday season – community and the love and care for others.