Jacksonville, South Jacksonivlle, Area Municipalites Issue Snow Emergencies

As the area remains under a winter storm watch, local municipalities are wasting no time in declaring winter emergency street conditions.

As all of Central Illinois braces for the predicted winter storm this weekend, the Jacksonville-Morgan County Office of Emergency Management reports the City of Jacksonville has declared a snow emergency effective from 10:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2025, through 10:00 PM on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Officials say the declaration is made to facilitate safe and efficient snow removal operations across the city. Snow emergency routes will be active and residents are reminded that street parking on these streets is strictly prohibited.

Vehicles found parked along these routes may be towed at the owner’s expense. To further support snow-clearing efforts, residents are encouraged to avoid parking on streets altogether whenever possible.

Likewise, the Village of South Jacksonville has issued notice that snow emergency routes will be in effect when snow accumulates 3 or more inches and will stay in effect until further notice is given.

Snow emergency routes in the village include East and West Greenwood, East Vandalia, South Diamond, Lincoln Avenue, and Hardin Avenue.

The City of Beardstown is asking that residents limit street parking as much as possible from midnight Saturday evening January 4th to Monday, January 6th at noon. Snow emergency routes will be in effect and parking around the city square is prohibited.

As of late this afternoon, the National Weather Service is predicting that snow will begin after midnight Saturday and into Sunday night with current estimates of between 3” and 7” inches of accumulation.

Stay tuned to this station for continuing updates including area weather cancellations. You can also find the complete list of weather-related events and cancellations online at WLDS.com.