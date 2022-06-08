Jacksonville, South Jacksonville Each Holding Clean-Up Days This Week

Residents in both Jacksonville and South Jacksonville can unload some of the clutter left over from spring cleaning free of charge this week. The City of Jacksonville and Village of are both offering their spring clean-up events this Thursday through Saturday.

Both events are free to residents of their respective municipalities. Jacksonville Street Superintendent Les Ballenger says his crews will be ready to help upload this week rain or shine at the city garage located at 200 West Oak Street.

“It runs Thursday and Friday from seven o’clock to two in the afternoon, and Saturday from seven to noon. They bring the stuff down to the city garage and we will direct them where to go. We’ve got a certain place for TVs. We don’t take hazardous waste because the landfill won’t take it of course. We don’t take rock, concrete, or dirt, no batteries or tires.

There will be barricades set up here around the shop and there will be directional arrows and a person checking their driver’s license and help direct them on where they need to go. We will have several guys unloading vehicles or trailers, or whatever they bring it in. You wouldn’t imagine the stuff that we get in here.”

The Village of South Jacksonville is also holding its Village Wide Clean Up event starting tomorrow. Superintendent of Utilities for the Village, John Green says the village’s list of restricted items is a little more involved.

“The dumpsters will be at our utilities facility on the corner of Hardin and Greenwood. They are inside the gate and the gates will be open on Thursday and Friday from seven to five. You can dump Saturday from seven to one then after that, the gate will be locked.

We don’t take tires, batteries, paint, no E-waste, no electronics. Basically, it’s household stuff. Cleaning out your garage, furniture, lawnmowers, cabinets, that kind of stuff but we don’t take any of the other.”

Green says his crews will also be available to help residents in the village who are unable to physically take their items to the drop-off. “For the elderly or handicapped, all they need to do is call into the office, give the girls their address and the guys will swing by and pick it up for them if they have it curbside. If it’s somebody who can’t get it out of a garage or something like that, we will get it for them. But that’s only the handicapped or elderly.”

Both events are open only to residents that live within their respective municipalities and identification is required to participate. Neither drop-off will take yard waste of any kind as the Jacksonville Brush Drop Off Site is open year-round to residents of both the city and the village.

The Jacksonville City Wide Drop Off runs Thursday and Friday from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm and 7:00 am to Noon on Saturday. The South Jacksonville Village Wide Drop Off will run from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm Thursday and Friday and Saturday from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm.

For more information, log on to the City of Jacksonville’s website at jacksonvilleil.com or the Village of South Jacksonville website at southjacksonville.org.