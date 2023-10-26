Jacksonville, South Jacksonville Leaf Pickup Return in November

The City of Jacksonville and the Village of South Jacksonville are once again offering free leaf pickup during the month of November.

The Jacksonville Streets Department announced this week that crews will be picking up bagged leaves throughout the month of November.

The bags can be paper or plastic and must be out on the curb by 8:00 a.m. each day. Officials say crews will be making multiple trips through the city.

The Village of South Jacksonville will be picking up leaves in November every Tuesday starting on November 7th. Possible pick-up in December will be determined later based on weather and need.

All leaves in the Village should be in paper or plastic bags and placed on the curb by 7:00 a.m. each Tuesday.