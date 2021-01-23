Jacksonville Speedway To Have Streamed Races in 2021 Through DIRTVision

The Jacksonville Speedway will be available for television this year. The Jacksonville Journal-Courier reports that the quarter-mile track will join DIRTVision’s live weekly racing coverage this year. FAST PASS subscribers will be able to watch the racing series from April to October with 10 Friday night Sprint shows along with the April 29th World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event, and 3 consecutive Sundays of Midget racing in August.

The Jacksonville Speedway joins a list of 4 other historic tracks around the country that will be a part of the live coverage this year. Fans can purchase the FAST PASS subscription for $299 a year or $39 a month.