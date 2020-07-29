Jacksonville Sports Bar Closes for Cleaning After Two Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Another outbreak of COVID-19 has been linked to a Jacksonville food and drink establishment.

The Morgan County Health Department has learned of an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to Buffalo Wild Wings on West Morton Avenue in, after two employees who have worked at the establishment have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Department officials are encouraging symptomatic individuals who visited Buffalo Wild Wings for in-person dining on July 20th or between the dates of July 24 – 26 to seek testing for COVID-19 immediately.

Symptoms can include but are not limited to body aches, cough, diarrhea, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat and sudden loss of taste or smell.

In a joint statement released this afternoon by the health department, Buffalo Wilds Wings of Jacksonville announced the restaurant is closed at this time, in order to undergo a deep cleaning of the facility. Management anticipates they will reopen for business at 11:00 am this Friday.

Morgan County Health Department Officials are reminding residents that testing is now available in Morgan County regardless of ability to pay.

Call the Morgan County COVID-19 Testing Hotline at 217-479-1817 to schedule an appointment.

Staff is available from 9 am – noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The Health Department urges any person exhibiting signs or symptoms of COVID-19 to isolate at home and contact your medical doctor or primary care provider.

Symptomatic individuals who do not have a medical doctor or primary care provider may call the SIU COVID Hotline at 217-545-5100 to establish care.