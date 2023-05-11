Jacksonville Spring Curbside Clean-Up Starts Monday

Jacksonville City Wide Curbside Clean-Up is next week but comes with a catch or two.

The new spring clean-up event through GFL Environmental starts this upcoming Monday, May 15th, for residents in the City of Jacksonville. Officials say it will start on the east side of town and work its way west.

The curbside clean-up replaces the annual city-wide clean-up previously held at the Jacksonville City Garage on Oak Street as a part of the city’s contract with GFL that went into effect on January 1st.

According to the parameters set up by GFL, Jacksonville residents with GFL trash service accounts in good standing will be able to set out up to five cubic yards of old furniture, mattresses, small amounts of construction material, and white goods on the curb in front of their homes. No more than the five cubic yards per household will be accepted.

Residents throughout town will need to have their stuff at the curb when the cleanup starts on Monday, May 15th. GFL says they are only making one pass through the city and will not go back for any reason.

White goods are washers and dryers, water heaters, stoves, dishwashers, microwaves, and humidifiers. No dehumidifiers will be accepted and water heaters must be emptied of water.

White goods with FREON like refrigerators, freezers, or A/C units won’t be accepted. It is also requested that mattresses be wrapped when placed on the curb.

Construction materials will not be taken if they have screws or nails protruding through.

Items also must be placed at the curb as GFL says their crews will not be doing any walk-up service.