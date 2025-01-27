Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Expands Troop-On Initiative to Jerseyville

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary’s program that helps support the military is going beyond Morgan County.

The Sunrise Rotary announced yesterday that a new drop off location has signed on for their Troop-on initiative. Sinclair Foods in Jerseyville has agreed to be the latest location to accept manufacturer’s coupons to support United States armed forces personnel in bases across the country and around the world.

The project was the brainchild of Jane Becker, who has been the club’s project coordinator since its inception in November 2020. The idea was to encourage those who had manufacturer’s coupons to use them at their local retailers. Those who had coupons but were not intending to use them locally, have been encouraged to drop them off in the brightly colored Rotary drop boxes located at retailers in the Jacksonville community. Those coupons are then sent to troops, where they can exchange them for value in military base commissaries. The Sunrise Rotary handles the postage.

Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary has collected, sorted, and shipped thousands of manufacturer’s coupons. The latest dollar amount of $909,027.22 worth of coupons collected, was announced at the club’s January 21st meeting.

The drop off locations in Jacksonville are Cedarhurst, Production Xpress, Jacksonville AMVETS, Jacksonville Wal-Mart (at the service desk), Jacksonville American Legion, Linda Meece CPA, The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company (State Street location), and First National Bank of Arenzville (Morton Avenue branch).