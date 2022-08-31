Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Receives Rotary Citation

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club recently received a rare citation.

The Sunrise Rotary was awarded a Rotary Citation by Shekha Mehta, the president of Rotary International for this year.

Out of forty-eight Rotary Clubs in Rotary District 6460, Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club is one of only eleven clubs, to receive this distinction. To qualify for a Rotary Citation, clubs must achieve a minimum of 13 goals outlined by Rotary International, including increased membership, donations to Polio Plus, per capita support for the Rotary Foundation, community service projects, conference attendance, and others.

Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary past president Jane Becker received the citation from immediate Past District Governor Ryan Byers at the club’s monthly meeting held yesterday in South Jacksonville.