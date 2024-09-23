Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary To Celebrate 30th Anniversary During Business After Hours on Thursday

A local service organization chapter will be celebrating a special anniversary with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours program this week.

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club will be celebrating its 30th anniversary at K’s Creek Golf Club on Thursday from 4:30-6:30PM. The informal social gathering will be accompanied by light hors d’oeuvres, displays highlighting the club’s last three decades of service, fun activities, and a cash bar.

The Sunrise Rotary Club was chartered on December 14, 1994 as a new club in Rotary District 6460 in Jacksonville.