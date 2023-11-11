Jacksonville Symphony Hosting Free Concert For Veterans, Active Duty Military Tonight

Active duty military members, veterans, and their families will be able to get a free concert tonight in Jacksonville courtesy of the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra.

The symphony will be honoring our veterans with a patriotic program beginning at 7:30 tonight at Rammelkamp Chapel.

Conductor & Music Director Garrett Allman says the program is filled with familiar patriotic favorites including “Fanfare For the Common Man” by Aaron Copland, “God Bless America,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” John Philips Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Colonel Bogey: March,” and “America, The Beautiful.”

The event will also feature the “Armed Forces Salute,” in which members of the audience are invited to stand and be recognized when their branch of service’s music plays.

Rev. Bill Baughman will guest conduct “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Allman says he was the winner at the Spring Jazz Concert raffle allowing him to be a guest conductor with the symphony.

For non-military affiliated concertgoers, cost for an adult ticket is $20 and can be purchased at the door. Students and children, as always, will be allowed to attend for free. Parking is available off of West College Avenue and behind the octagonal house on Park Street.

For more information visit jaxsym-il.org.