Jacksonville Symphony Hosting Halloween Evening of Fun Tonight at McClelland Dining Hall

The Jacksonville Symphony will present a spooky evening of fun tonight on the old MacMurray College campus.

Conductor Garrett Allman says the symphony will be playing host at a venue that’s not been utilized by the local symphony in a number of years: “We moved this concert to McClelland. When you think about it, well, it was a dining hall when MacMurray College was in operation, but it is a very nice room. We did a few pops concerts there years ago when I first came to town 35 years ago or so. We are placing the orchestra in the center more or less, and we will have people sitting at tables surrounding the orchestra on either side. It’ll be very intimate in that regard. It should be a fun time in a more relaxed environment.”

The evening’s music will feature a number of familiar favorites from film, television, and well-known composers. Attendees are welcome to dress up and compete in a costume contest. Children get in free. Adult tickets are $18 at the door. The concert begins at 7:30 this evening at McClelland Dining Hall on West College Avenue. You can find out more by visiting jaxsym-il.org.