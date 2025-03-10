Jacksonville Symphony Receives Tourism Grant from South Jacksonville for City’s 200th Anniversary 4th of July Concert

The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra is getting a boost for a new event it is planning for the Jacksonville 4th of July celebration in conjunction with the city’s 200th Anniversary.

Dr. Susan Weller, board member emeritus for the Symphony Board, presented the new event – a free patriotic concert that will be performed prior to the fireworks for the area’s 4th of July Celebration at the Nichols Park Pavillion. Weller was asked to visit with the South Jacksonville Board of Trustees on Thursday night to present the proposal to the trustees in order to secure a $5,000 tourism grant to help pay for the new event.

Weller says the out-of-symphony-season event will bring back music to the 4th of July Celebration that’s been missing for several years now: “Before Covid came along, there were alot of activities all day long on the 4th of July. Unfortunately, Covid shut that down. Since then, the people that were involved in that have not come back to do [those events]. Some of the people have gotten or have had health issues. Some of them have gone on to other fundraising efforts. What we hope is this will spur a return to that very exciting, active 4th of July day that led up to the fireworks. So, I hope that this is a big success and everybody gets turned on to the whole thing and brings back the tradition of the day-long celebration.”

Weller also hopes that the concert is successful for the symphony, as well, and spurs interest in their concerts; and the symphony can become a part of the annual 4th of July tradition in Jacksonville.

Weller says that the symphony is currently coordinating with its roster of professional musicians to make sure that they are able to perform during this off-season event. The Jacksonville Symphony season runs from September to May while Illinois College is in session. Weller told the South Jacksonville trustees on Thursday that she is also seeking financial support and sponsorships from other area groups.

The trustees unanimously approved the grant from the village’s tourism funds to aid the concert with publicity and financial costs.

