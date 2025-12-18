Jacksonville Tax Levy Approved

By Gary Scott on December 18, 2025 at 5:25am

The Jacksonville city council wasted little time in giving final approval for the 2025 tax levy last night.

The levy represents the amount of money the Jacksonville is seeking from the 2025 taxes collected in 2026.

The final levy approved by the council was 4-percent higher than a year ago.

Finance committee chairman Don Cook says it will be tight.

He says there’s not a lot of wiggle room within the general fund. He and mayor Andy Ezard are looking at planned capital expenditures for next year.

The tax levy is for $7-point-7 million. But, just $4-million-452 thousand would go into the general fund. The rest is for the Jacksonville public library and the police and fire pension funds.

The council chose not to approve the appropriations ordinance last night. Cook says that will come next month.

The appropriations ordinance gives the city legal permission to spend the money. It is general set 10-percent higher than the levy.

The council went into executive session for pending litigation and collective bargaining at the end of the special session.