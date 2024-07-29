Jacksonville Teen Arrested For Multiple Traffic Citations, Alleged Hit & Run

Jacksonville Police arrested a teenager last night after a brief chase.

Officers attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of South West Street and West College just before 6PM, but the vehicle sped off.

Officers later located the vehicle and the driver just after 10:30PM in the 200 block of North Prairie Street and placed him under arrest. 18-year old Jakaar T. J. Jackson of that vicinity was cited for aggravated fleeing of police, illegally using an electronic communication device while driving, failure to use a safety belt.

Jackson was also cited for a July 17th incident that occurred at the intersection of West Douglas and North Fayette. According to a police report, on the afternoon of July 17th, Jackson’s vehicle was following a second vehicle driven by 54-year old Catherine Williams of the 500 block of West Duncan Street southbound on North Fayette. Williams’ vehicle then turned onto West Douglas Avenue and was allegedly struck by Jackson’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Jackson was cited during his arrest last night for reckless driving and leaving the scene of a property damage traffic crash.

He was later released with a notice to appear in court.