Jacksonville Teen Police Academy Sign-Ups Open

The Jacksonville Police Department has announced the return of its Teen Police Academy.

Due to its popularity, officials say that the academy will be split in two, splitting the academy between Middle School students and High School students.

The middle school academy will be held from June 3rd-7th from 9AM to 3PM. The high school academy will run the following week June 10th-14th from 9AM to 4PM. The academies will be held at the Jacksonville Police Department Training Facility, located at 940 Hoagland Road, just southeast of Lake Jacksonville.

Students of the academy will be able to interact with police officers and experience some of their day-to-day routines. Some of the activities include working with the Police Department’s Special Response Team, the K-9 unit, fingerprinting, Crime Scene Investigation, and other hands-on interactive activities centered around leadership and team building.

Students for the academy will receive transport from the Jacksonville Police Department in town by West Central Mass Transit to the Training Facility each day. Lunch will be provided and there is no charge for the academy.

Academy packets can be picked up at the police department, JMS, and JHS. Packets must be returned to the police department by April 30th.

For more information, contact School Resource Officers Dave Turner at JMS by phone at 217-243-3383 or Craig Wright at JHS at 217-243-4384.