Jacksonville Teen Reported Missing

By Jeremy Coumbes on January 11, 2024 at 10:01am

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing area teenager.

Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers are assisting the Jacksonville Police Department in gathering information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Haiden M. Keller.

Keller was reported missing and is believed to be in the Jacksonville area staying with friends or acquaintances. He is described as being approximately 5′ 10” tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Haiden’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Crime Stoppers reminds that all tips are anonymous and any person who commits the offense of harboring a runaway could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor per state law.