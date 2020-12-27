Jacksonville Teen Victim of 2nd Springfield Parkway Pointe Shooting

A teenager from Jacksonville was victim of a shooting in Springfield’s Parkway Pointe shopping plaza, the second shooting in Springfield’s west end in less than two weeks.

Springfield Police confirmed a 17 year old female from Jacksonville was shot in front of the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 3401 Freedom Drive shortly before 6PM Thursday. Springfield Police Deputy Chief Joshua Steunkel told the State Journal Register that the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. It wasn’t immediately clear how many times she had been shot. The store was briefly placed on lockdown as police searched for the perpetrators of the incident.

Police did not disclose any suspect information or give a motive for the shooting.

The incident occurred just across the street from the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant where 29 year old Latronze Kelly, of Springfield, was fatally shot on December 10th while awaiting an order in the drive-thru.

Thursday’s shooting is under investigation.