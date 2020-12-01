Jacksonville Temporary Overnight Shelter Can’t Open Due to Lack of Volunteers To Cover Overnight Shifts

Jacksonville’s Temporary Emergency Overnight Shelter Accommodation will not be able to open to the city’s homeless today due to a lack of volunteers. Jacksonville Police Chaplain Alan Bradish said he had a total of 22 volunteers show up to 3 training sessions throughout the day yesterday, but was unable to find coverage for early morning shifts at the shelter from 1-8AM.

Bradish says he’s going to move the shift to an 8 hour shift from midnight to 8AM and create a team approach with a team leader in hopes of finding enough people to cover the shift. He says the 8 hour shift could be split up among 3-4 people if need be with a designated team leader responsible for making sure each mini-shift in the 8-hour time slot is covered.

Bradish says he’s setting up another training session for this Saturday from 9-11AM in hopes of gathering more volunteers. He says if all goes well, that the shelter is likely to open next Monday, December 7th.