Jacksonville to Begin Seasonal Hydrant Flushing

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 12, 2021 at 9:11am

The City of Jacksonville will soon begin flushing fire hydrants again.

The Jacksonville Water Department along with the Jacksonville Fire Department will begin flushing fire hydrants on May 17, 2021.

Municipal Utility Superintendent Ricky Hearin says the process starts each year and continues until each hydrant in the city has been flushed. The purpose is to ensure the hydrants are in good working order.

Herin says occasionally, residents may experience slight water discoloration and some loss of pressure when the fire hydrants are being flushed in their area. During the period of discoloration, the water department suggests not to do light-colored laundry.

The water quality is not affected by the process and the pressure is restored once the flushing is complete. If discoloration is experienced, it should dissipate within a few hours.

Anyone with questions on the process can call 217-479-4660.