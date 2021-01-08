Jacksonville to Pick Up Storm Debris Next Week, Village Extends Pick Up by One Day

The City of Jacksonville has announced an Ice Storm Damage Pick-Up will begin on Monday.

Superintendent of Streets for the City of Jacksonville Les Ballenger says the pick up will run next week from Monday, January 11th through Friday, January 15th.

Ballenger says all tree limb debris must be curbside by 8:00 am on Monday in order to be picked up throughout the week. Ballenger is asking residents to not place debris on top of water valves or fiber optic boxes.

The Village of South Jacksonville is extending their Ice Storm Pick Up by one day.

The Pick up will now run through Tuesday, January 19th due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday the 18th

All tree limb debris must be curbside, Public Works Superintendent John Green says village crews will not come into yards to retrieve debris.

Both Superintendents say that only storm damage debris will be picked up.