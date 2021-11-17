Jacksonville Toys For Tots Campaign Kicks Into High Gear with Upcoming Events

The Routt Alumni Association and Knights of Columbus are partnering with the local Marine Reserves to host a night of Christmas celebration in support of the local Toys For Tots Campaign.

Christmas trivia, a Christmas sweater contest along with food and drink will be available starting at 6PM at the Jacksonville KC Hall on December 4th.

Entry to the KC Hall that evening for each individual is a toy to be dropped in one of the Toys for Tots Collection Boxes. The entry fee per Trivia team is just $20. There will be a cap of 20 teams for the evening.

Jim Crosier of the Marine Reserves says that December 4th will be a big day for the Toys for Tots Campaign: “Every weekend from now until Christmas, I’ll be doing some type of toy drive. I’ll be doing something somewhere even if it’s not heavily publicized. Last Saturday, we did a little toy drive in the Hardee’s parking lot on West Morton. There’s a 4-member team from Illinois College that did that one, and they did really well. We are going to be doing another one at Hardee’s on December 4th and that will be our big one.”

The Toys for Tots campaign has collection boxes at 30 businesses around the Jacksonville area if you are unable to make the drives. Crosier says one of the massive distribution events for the toys will be on December 18th at the Jacksonville American Legion. The public is invited. For more information, jacksonville-il.toysfortots.org.