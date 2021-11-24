Jacksonville Treasurer Smiljanich Dies

An elected Jacksonville City Official has died.

Mayor Andy Ezard’s Office announced yesterday evening that longtime City Treasurer Ron Smiljanich died at his home yesterday after a lengthy illness. He was 73.

Smiljanich became City Treasurer in 2000 after he was appointed to replace then-Treasuer Sally Long. Long had resigned to take over Jacksonville Municipal Utilities. According to the Journal Courier, Smiljanich had caught the eye of late Mayor Ron Tendick and the local Republican Party for his management of the Ponderosa restaurant, who appointed him to the position. Smiljanich went on to win re-election for his fifth term last year.

Ezard said in the press release that Smiljanich was a friend to everyone and a lifetime public servant. Ezard says his loss will be felt deeply by the Jacksonville community.

Arrangement are pending with Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville.