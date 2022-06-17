Jacksonville Verizon Retail Store Officially Open for Business

Jacksonville’s newest cellular retail store is officially open for business.

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce held an official grand opening ribbon cutting this morning at the new Verizon Wireless retail store located at 1699 West Morton Avenue in the former home of Title Max and Easy Street Lounge.

The new location is franchised through TCC, one of the largest Authorized Verizon Retailers in the nation. Regional Director of Sales and Service for TCC, Jennifer Sailliez says the store officially opened yesterday and has already had a good number of customers through the door.

Sailliez says TCC and Verizon are excited to become a part of Jacksonville with the opening of their newest location. “I’ll tell you what, when I pulled into Jacksonville for the first time, maybe a month, maybe 45 days ago as the store was being put together, I was pleasantly surprised by what all you guys have here. So Jacksonville does have quite a bit to offer in its community.

So we’re super proud to be a part of it and like I said, already the people that we have interacted with in the store, it’s been a great experience so far so we’re excited.”

Chairman of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Bob Chipman says the Chamber is excited Verizon Wireless and TCC have come to town.

“We had a nice contingency of chamber members and local leaders here for the ribbon cutting. And I spoke a little bit to the group in saying how much we as the Chamber appreciate the investment by Verizon in our community, and that the Chamber wants to support them and help them in any way they can to be successful.”

The event wasn’t only about old ribbons and new cell phones, TCC also took the time to make a donation to a local children’s charity. Sailliez and the rest of the team at the store presented a check for $1,500 to Brian Ganz Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois.

Sailliez says TCC feels it is important to give back to the communities they serve. “We hope to connect with other organizations within the community as well. Come July 31st we have one of the biggest events of the year coming up which will be our tenth annual backpack giveaway. We are going to give away our millionth backpack on July 31st so that’s pretty exciting, it’s our big event, the employees love to work it, it’s just a good time, a fun time.

So we do a lot. We think connecting in the community is very important. You help us drive our business, we help you drive yours kind of mentality, and it’s just great to get out there and connect with people.”

Jacksonville Verizon Employees present a check for $1,500 to Brian Ganz of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois.

Sailliez says TCC also allows its employees to donate their time, giving each 16 hours of paid time per year so that they can volunteer with their favorite local charity.

Sailliez says not only has she had great cellar service in the area since Verizon expanded in, but the service provider is also really good at having the latest and greatest promos with several grand opening deals on service and equipment.

The new Jacksonville Verizon Wireless store is now open for business and is available Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm and on Sunday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at 1699 West Morton Avenue.