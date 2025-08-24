Jacksonville woman arrested after a vehicle collision on West Walnut early Sunday morning

A Jacksonville woman was arrested by Jacksonville Police for driving under the influence early Sunday morning after a three-vehicle collision sent at least one person to the hospital.

The crash was reported at 2:35 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Walnut Street. According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by Alana M. White, 39, of the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue struck the rear end of an unidentified vehicle while traveling westbound on West Walnut Street. White and a passenger, Austin D. Sims, 25, of the 300 block of East Independence Avenue were transported by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital to be evaluated for unknown injuries. The driver and a passenger in a second vehicle reported minor injuries but were not transported from the scene. White’s vehicle was towed from the scene for extensive front end damage.

White was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound and reckless driving.