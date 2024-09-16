Jacksonville Woman Arrested After Alleged Hit & Run, Attempts to Flee From Police

A Jacksonville woman was arrested Saturday night after a car crash and an attempt to flee from police questioning.

Jacksonville Police were called to the intersection of South Fayette and Richards Streets at 8:35PM Saturday for a two-vehicle collision. According to a report, a vehicle driven by 64-year old Michael E. Pickens of the 200 block of East Chambers Street was traveling northbound on South Fayette Street when it was struck by a dark colored car, which was traveling westbound on Richards Street at a high rate speed. According to police, the dark colored car failed to yield at the intersection at a Yield sign and was in pursuit of another vehicle that was not involved in the crash. Pickens and a passenger reported no injuries and no tow was required. The dark colored car is said to have left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

At 11:01PM, officers are said to have located the suspect vehicle parked at a residence in the 600 block of North East Street and questioned the alleged driver, 42-year old Leigh A. Carroll of the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue. According to a report, Carroll attempted to flee back inside the residence during questioning from police about the aforementioned car crash. She was detained without further incident and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Carroll has been cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, endangering the life/health of a child, reckless driving, failure to yield at an intersection, failure to report/leaving the scene of a property damage traffic crash, resisting a peace officer, and obstructing a peace officer. She was later released with a notice to appear in court.