Jacksonville Woman Arrested After Her Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole, Park Bench on North Main

A Jacksonville woman was arrested after a vehicle she was driving struck a utility pole on North Main Street last night.

A caller reported to police just after 12:15 this morning they could hear screeching tires and loud bang from what they believed was a nasty wreck in the vicinity. Upon arrival, police discovered that a vehicle had been traveling northbound in the 400 block of North Main Street and drove off the roadway, over the curb, and into a utility pole and a park bench.

The driver, identified as 37-year old LaMonica E. Buchanan of the 300 block of North East Street told police that there was another vehicle in the roadway that caused her to swerve. However, police did not locate another vehicle on scene. Witnesses told police that they drove up to the scene after hearing screeching tires and only saw Buchanan’s vehicle, as well.

Buchanan is said to have initially requested EMS, but upon their arrival, refused medical attention.

Buchanan’s vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

Buchanan was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. As of this morning, she remained held at the Morgan County Jail.