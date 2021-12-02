Jacksonville Woman Arrested After Vehicle Theft

A Jacksonville woman remains held at the Morgan County Jail this morning after a report of a stolen vehicle yesterday afternoon.

Jacksonville Police responded to the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue after a complainant advised that her vehicle had been stolen.

Subsequent to an investigation, 27-year-old Tiffany R. Graham, listed as homeless of Jacksonville, was later located near the intersection of West State Street and North Webster just before 9:00 pm.

Graham was arrested for motor vehicle theft after she took the complainant’s vehicle without permission.

Graham was booked into the Morgan County Jail on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of methamphetamine. She was also cited for not having a valid driver’s license. She is currently being held at the jail without bond.