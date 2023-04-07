Jacksonville Woman Arrested For DUI, Child Endangerment Charges After Traffic Stop

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman after a disturbance during a traffic stop last night.

An officer initiated a traffic stop at 9:57PM in the 800 block of North Church Street after the officer said they observed the driver operating the motor vehicle with open alcohol and using cannabis while a juvenile was observed as a passenger in the vehicle.

After the officer initiated the stop, a police report says that the driver, 31-year old Savannah N. Ketcham of the 800 block of Illinois Avenue, ignored several officer commands.

Ketcham was eventually placed under arrest and cited for two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle by a driver, child endangerment, illegal possession and/or transportation of alcohol, and resisting a peace officer.

Ketcham later posted bond and was released from the Morgan County Jail.