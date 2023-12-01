Jacksonville Woman Arrested For DUI on IL River Road in Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Jacksonville woman in a traffic stop in the middle of November.

According to a press release last night, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white 2002 Chevy Tahoe on the Illinois River Road near Gallinepper Road, about 7 ½ miles south of Hardin on November 15th.

Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested the driver, 43-year old Jennifer M. Geninatti of Jacksonville for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Geninatti was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. She was later released with a notice to appear in court.

Geninatti has a first appearance set in Calhoun County Circuit Court for December 12th.