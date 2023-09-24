Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Shots Fired Incident From Early This Month

Jacksonville Police arrested a Jacksonville woman Friday afternoon in connection to a shots fired incident from earlier this month.

Jacksonville Police executed a warrant at a residence in the 900 block of West Lafayette Avenue at 2:20 Friday afternoon.

The warrants were in connection to an aggravated discharge of a firearm incident that took place on September 6th. No further information on when and where that incident took place have been released by police.

35-year old Renee Johnson of the 900 block of West Lafayette has been cited for three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. She remains held at the Morgan County Jail.